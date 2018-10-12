Shannon Sharpe: Odell’s antics distract from Eli Manning’s ‘terrible’ play
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NFL on today's show. He explains why Odell Beckham Jr. is a distraction and how Eli Manning has been trending downward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices