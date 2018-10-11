Michael Rapaport: ‘Conor McGregor’s done, he’s no longer that guy’
Video Details
Michael Rapaport joins Skip and Shannon to talk UFC on today's show. Hear why he says it's over for Conor McGregor, but still wants a McGregor-Khabib rematch.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices