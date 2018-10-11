Shannon Sharpe on Lonzo Ball’s preseason debut: ‘I don’t know what his role will be’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA on today's show. Hear why he is confused on how the Los Angeles Lakers will fit Lonzo Ball into the rotation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices