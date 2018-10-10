Shannon Sharpe didn’t hesitate in making his pick for this year’s NBA scoring champ
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks NBA. Hear why he thinks Houston Rockets G James Harden will win the NBA scoring title this year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices