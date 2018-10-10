Shannon Sharpe: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa is ‘Usain Bolt right now’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks college football. Hear what he had to say about QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide on today's show.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices