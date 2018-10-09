Shannon Sharpe thinks a rematch with Khabib could be the beginning of the end for Conor McGregor
Shannon Sharpe worries that Conor McGregor would lose a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his career might spiral downwards like Ronda Rousey.
