Shannon Sharpe responds to LeBron’s ‘Young King’ comments about Lonzo Ball
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the Los Angeles Lakers on today's show. Hear why thinks LeBron James should be more careful of throwing around terms towards young players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices