- You know what, I'm still trying to figure it out. You know, when I look at this Philadelphia Eagles team and I think back to when Nick Foles came in and started the last five or six games of the season after Carson went out, the game plans was more vanilla. And I hate to use that word, scaled back a little bit, which in terms for the entire offense, allowed them to not think as much.

And Carson Wentz comes back, and I think everything is thrown at him all at once. So obviously more responsibility, you know, it's more pressure, and I think they're asked to do a lot more. And it's not easy when you're going against top ranked defenses like the Minnesota Vikings. Because you know, you have to do more.

- They played like it yesterday. Coming into the game, they didn't play like a top ranked defense.

- But I think the issues, you know, they're more mental than physical. And I think they're easier to clean up than the physical issues. Maybe Doug Pederson has to look at this team and say, OK, I've read in the media. He said, I'm putting it on me. He looks at the game plan and says, OK, what did I do with Nick Foles that made us so successful? Maybe I can put the same game plan together for Carson Wentz and be just as efficient.

Something has to be scaled back. I don't think Carson is ready for everything that's being thrown at him right now. I think it's putting a lot of pressure on the offense, and I think they've got to find a way to make it so that Carson can go out and just execute not only him, but the entire team, without thinking too much.