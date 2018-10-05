Skip Bayless on Josh Gordon: He’s the closest thing Tom Brady has had to Randy Moss
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks Josh Gordon receiving Tom Brady's 500th touchdown pass and why Gordon is his best wide receiver since Randy Moss.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices