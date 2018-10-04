Skip Bayless on Brady and Brees’ quest for 500 TDs: ‘It’s offensive to even compare Brady to Brees’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Drew Brees
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFL
- TNF on FOX
- Tom Brady
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless discusses Tom Brady and Drew Brees' quest to 500 touchdowns and the legacy of both QBs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices