JOEL KLATT: You know, he's playing unbelievable football but there's a guy playing better football right now and that's unfortunate for Kyler. There's a couple of factors at play here. One is that Kyler doing basically what every other Oklahoma quarterback, and really Lincoln Riley quarterback, has done in the history of this system. You know, so you could make an argument that he's a byproduct of the system. Now I happen to think that he's playing unbelievable. His feet are dangerous. He's throwing the ball down the field as well as anybody in the country. However, there is a guy right now playing college football that has taken the greatest program in the history of the sport to another level.

SHANNON SHARPE: Another level.

JOEL KLATT: That's tough to do. Think about these numbers. Jenny, when Alabama won their national championships under Nick Saban--

SKIP BAYLESS: You don't have to convince her, you've got to convince us.

JENNY: No, I mean I'm all in.

SKIP BAYLESS: Go ahead. Go ahead.

JOEL KLATT: You're the easy part. So I was just going to go the other way. 35 points per game is what Alabama averaged in their five national championship years combined. OK? Not shabby, but not great.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right

JOEL KLATT: 54 points per game is what they're averaging right now. Number one scoring offense in college football. 19 points difference. I mean, are you kidding me? You're talking about close to three touchdowns.

He's taken over in terms of throwing the ball down the field. 13.2 yards per attempt that's way up from Alabama from what they were a year ago, 8.2 yards per attempt. Three incompletions total on third down. Three! Three. Seven touchdowns in 21 attempts. By the way, he's averaging 19 and a half yards per attempt on third down.

Tua Tagovailoa has taken the greatest coach in the history of college football, the greatest team in the history in terms of a decade run, and he's ratcheted up what they've been able to do. Oklahoma's great. Kyler's great. It's virtually the same thing that we were seeing last year and the year before. This is just a different deal with Tua at Alabama.