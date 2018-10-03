Skip Bayless explains why the Cowboys offense could use Dez Bryant
Skip Bayless says why he thinks a a bad Dez Bryant would be better than the Dallas Cowboys current receivers.
- Allen Hurns had one big catch late in the game the other day on third down, but for the year, a one-hit wonder from Jacksonville because he had the one breakout breakthrough year.
SHANNON SHARPE: [INAUDIBLE]
- Yeah. He has 14 targets so far and has caught seven of them. That is not good enough.
SHANNON SHARPE: Nah.
- And Michael Gallup, the kid they drafted in the third round from Colorado State, 12 targets, five catches is not good enough. So I don't have anything and I'm starting to think maybe even a bad Dez Bryant would be better than this, seriously. That's how desperate I am.
