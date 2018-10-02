Skip Bayless on LeBron James, Lakers already showing defensive struggles in NBA preseason
Skip Bayless weighs in on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers after their preseason loss to the Denver Nuggets. He explains why they're already showing signs of struggles on defense.
