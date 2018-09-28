Shannon Sharpe on questions being asked to LeBron: ‘The media is asking him petty questions’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses how the media is handling LeBron James and the questions they're asking him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices