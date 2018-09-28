- Happened on the next play-- double clutch you know, kind of double pump pull back.

SHANNON SHARPE: No, he didn't double pump.

- Yeah, he did.

SHANNON SHARPE: He just went back, get ready to pass, and the guy swiped it.

- Nope. He went twice.

SHANNON SHARPE: Skip.

- He went twice and the ball got knocked out of his hands because it's Kirk Cousins. It's what happens. It's what he does. He stuffs the stat sheet and then he commits the turnovers--

SHANNON SHARPE: I know a guy that had the ultimate stat sheet game. In the Super Bowl he threw for 505 and what happened, Skip?

- How can you put Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady--

SHANNON SHARPE: I'm putting what happened to Kirk Cousins.

- Oh please, he does this every time. What have told you about? Kirk Cousins against my Cowboys he went 1-6 against my Cowboys in his time in Washington.

- So are we not going to give the guy a great play?

- 1-6?

- OK, OK--

- How can you do that?

- --he went 1-6.

- He went 0-4 against Dak and he went 0-4 at home against the Cowboys and you know why? Because when you need him to he will go to church. As in throw an interception to Barry Church in the end zone that turns the whole game around.

- Skip, I would never compare Kirk Cousins to Tom Brady. All I'm saying is is that Tom Brady threw for 505 but what happened? Brandon Graham knocked the ball out of his hand. OK, Kurt had a unbelievable game last night.

SKIP BAYLESS: "Kurt" with the T.

- No! Kirk!

SKIP BAYLESS: Well, you said "Kurt." I think you know it--

- First Cousins. Well, he says it's Cousins because he did turn the ball over. Skip, it happened. The guy made a great play just like Aaron Donald. I mean, sometimes Aaron Donald on one of those sacks he was getting doubled. He chopped, hopped, gets skinny, gets riled, makes a play.

- It's just Kirk Cousins. So look at his record now. He was 26-30-1 as the Redskins starter and he should be 1-3 with the Vikings. This is the guy you gave $84 million guaranteed dollars to.

- Right.

- $28 million a year for three years-- unprecedented. It's all guaranteed. He is good to go for three years.

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- All right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes.

- OK? That's the guy. Is he worth that? I'm telling you-- he's the most overpaid quarterback or player, if you want to throw in player, in the history the National Football--

SHANNON SHARPE: But here's the--