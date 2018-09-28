Skip Bayless on Los Angeles Rams being the best team in NFL : ‘I am not sold on the Rams’
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains why he doesn't believe the Los Angeles Rams hype despite them starting the season 4-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices