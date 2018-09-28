SHANNON SHARPE: But anyway, yeah, when you look at what they have offensively, they have three receivers. And all three of those guys went over 100 yards. You have Todd Gurley, who right now since Le'Veon's not in the game playing, I think he's the best running back in football. What we're seeing, Skip, is the evolution of the running back position. It's just not good enough for you to rush for 12 or 1,300 yards. You must be able to catch the ball down the field. We saw Todd Gurley. We see that with Alvin Kamara. We see that with David Johnson.

SKIP BAYLESS: True.

SHANNON SHARPE: We're seeing the evolution that just turning around and handing it to a guy is not going to be good enough for you to play that position.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah

SHANNON SHARPE: Now all the top teams in the NFC, Skip, if you look at them, they struggle defensively. Look at New Orleans. Look at our-- top ten-- it's not just NFC but in the NFL.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: Kansas City struggles defensively, offense is dynamic. New Orleans struggled defensively. Offense is dynamic. So what we saw with the Rams. But Skip, if you look at them as a team from top to bottom offensively, they really have no weakness. They can run it. They can throw it, and they forced Minnesota to do what they did, because Minnesota wanted to play what we call, Skip, a four-two-five. They want to play with two linebackers-- nickel defense. Now I would have thought they would go to a dime defense-- five defensive backs. But when you do that, you take one of those big linebackers, Kendrick or Barr, off the field. They say, well, but if we do that, they still got Gurley back there. We don't want a DB trying to hold up against an offensive lineman. So that's the dilemma that teams are going to face when they face this offense.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.

SHANNON SHARPE: Now Talib will come back. I believe Talib is their best corner, and Kirk Cousins was dealing last night against them, because they found some match-ups that they like. Shields-- let me recommend this. You stop looking into the backfield, because when you're 10 yards away, there's nothing you can do to the quarterback. You need to pay attention to the guy that you're guarding. But what I saw last night, Skip, and the way Jared Goff threw the ball. The one throw that you know what I'm talking about. We've seen quarterbacks-- they'll be at 10, 20, 30 or 40 yards, and they're trying to throw a football, Skip, into a big trash can down the field. They call that dropping it in the bucket.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yep.

SHANNON SHARPE: Now we've seen guys drop in the bucket from the standing platform position in the pocket. What he did on the move-- I can only think of one other quarterback that can do that, Skip Bayless. You know where he resides. He's in Wisconsin. Aaron Rodgers-- that was Aaron Rodgers-esque.