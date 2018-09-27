Shannon Sharpe reacts to Eric Reid signing a 1-year deal with the Carolina Panthers
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss safety Eric Reid signing a 1-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.
- When you sign someone of this-- I guess when you say controversy for lack of a better word-- you've got to run this all the way to the top of the flag pole. This came from David Tepper. He said OK. I'm-- I'm-- I'm willing to bet every--
SKIP BAYLESS: That's the owner.
- The owner. I'm willing to bet everything I've owned and everything I could possibly own-- had Jerry Richardson been the owner of this team, this is not happening.
SKIP BAYLESS: I'm with you on that.
- So for them to do this, it lets you know that David Tepper-- and he's been very outspoken about this current administration-- but kudos to the Carolina Panthers because they said, you know what? This guy can help us. And while they might not agree-- they may or may not-- may or may not agree with his stance, we're trying to win football games. We're in the business of winning football games. This is a good football player. And we believe he can help us win.
SKIP BAYLESS: This might have gotten run further up the flagpole than that? Could it have been run up to Madison Avenue?
SHANNON SHARPE: Maybe.
- Maybe? Because this was controversial. Obviously he was aligned with Colin in the early-- the first kneeling-- sitting. Right? And I loved it that Torrey Smith campaigned the last couple of days saying we should just go sign him. And they listened. And they went and got him. He's a really good football player.
I know he's been beat up. And they had to move him a little bit to linebacker last year. But coming out of LSU, he was-- he was something. Yeah. He was special. And he will help them. And this is a breakthrough.
SHANNON SHARPE: It is. Let's you know that, hey-- I'm glad-- like I said, but everybody-- every owner doesn't have this vision of David Tepper. They try to suppress who and what you are. So David Tepper and the Carolina Panthers, kudos. Congratulations.
- Way to go.
