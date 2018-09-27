Shannon Sharpe reveals the one reason the Rams aren’t the absolute best team in the NFC
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss tonight's NFC match up between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices