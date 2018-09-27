- Have gotten a few more Defensive Player of the Year considerations.

- Mm-hmm.

- OK, you give him a few more. But he shouldn't have won the award. See Kevin Durant thinks because he's improved in something, he should win the award. Because we never saw Kevin Durant play defense like this in OKC.

Now he's come-- the last two years, he's been a very-- he's been a very good help defender. I don't look at Kevin Durant as a great on-ball defender. He's the third best on-ball defender on his own team. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are way better defenders than Kevin Durant.

- We're talking about rim protecting.

- So is he a better protector than Rudy Gobert, or Anthony Davis, or Joel Embiid? The guys that finished ahead of him. He is absolutely-- it is not your turn to talk! Why are you talking?

- You just asked me a question.

- No I did not!

- Jenny, how can I not answer a question? Who are you asking, the wall?

- I'm asking the people at home.

- Oh.

- That's why-- you know what? That's why when we have a poll, I always win. Because I'm engaging.

- I-- no.

- Oh, that poll. We should do that again.

- Every poll, it wouldn't matter who's sitting across from me, I would lose. Jenny could be sitting across from me, I would lose by 1,000.

- Ooh, that would be fun.

- Your arguments is flawed. Skip, look.

- Arguments are flawed.

- Kevin Durant thinks because he's improved-- and he's vastly improved his help defense. As I said earlier, we never saw this side of Kevin Durant in OKC-- but because you improved in something Skip, doesn't mean you should win the award.

And this is something that you have to build towards. That's normally how it works, Skip. Draymond Green just didn't all of a sudden win the award after one year of great defense. He was building, he'd build, and build, and build.

Klay Thompson has the toughest job on that team. Because he's still asked to score 20, and he has to--

- He's not asked to, he can score.

- No. Yeah, but he gets his 20.

- Yeah.

- But he has to guard James Harden, he has to guard Russ. He normally guards--

- His 20 are not necessarily. If they come, that's fine.

- That's what makes them unbeatable.

- Yeah.

- It's that when he gets his 20, and the other guy's are going to get 25 to 30 apiece. Klay-- not Klay-- Steph and KD. But his--

- Klay can get five and defend the best player on the other team.

- And that's what he has to do. Kevin Durant is not having to guard-- now there have been some times he gets in the pick and roll, and he has to guard James Harden. Or he'll have to guard Russ. But more times than not, that assignment goes to Klay.