- This is just shameful because this just closes my case that Hollywood James-- that's Jenny T's nickname. And I like that one. I'm gonna adopt that one-- Hollywood James came to Hollywood for mostly Hollywood. LeBron James wanted to take one year off from pressure and expectation. And I cannot blame him for that.

He didn't play-- I think he played in one pre-season game a year ago. But he had a bad ankle through the camp. And remember, that was his fourth year with all those teammates. So he had a couple of new ones last year, but not many. And I think he pretty much knew the vibe of the team. His chemistry was pretty good-- already established-- with those Cleveland Cavaliers.

And the stunning part of this is I'll bet I could count on one hand how many times LeBron James showed up at the El Segundo practice facility of the Los Angeles Lakers before camp started. There's no way he could have been here because he was in Italy. And then he was in Germany. And then he was--

SHANNON SHARPE: How you know that man's itinerary?

- It's public.

SHANNON SHARPE: No. It's not public.

- And he's in China.

- It is not public.

SKIP BAYLESS: No. I read about it night after night. And he was in Vegas at least three times. And he was in New York for Fashion Week. And I could go on, and on, and on because he was the busiest man in pro basketball, except not with his team.