- All right, Shannon, should he get more carries?

- He absolutely should have more carries. And then the next question I would have to ask Ezekiel Elliott-- why are you down early in the first? Oh. Maybe-- then the next question I have-- why are we down in the first? And then what shouldn't we be doing that we are doing? Oh, Skip Bayless--

SKIP BAYLESS: My turn?

- No it's not your turn! No, no, no, no. Here's the thing-- how about this-- instead of starting-- starting the game off trying to throw the football, how about you turn it around and hand it to a guy that's averaging 5.7 yards a carry. But he's only averaging 16 carries a game. Let's Zeke-- this offense is built to run the football and then play action off of that.

That's what this offense was-- was designed to do, Skip. That's when this office has had its most success. You look at the last six years-- five or six years-- 2014, 2016-- the formula was quite simple. Turn around, hand the ball to DeMarco Murray in 2014. Turn around and hand the ball to one Ezekiel Elliott. And then you playmakers make-- make plays down the field.

Now you're devoid of those playmakers because Jason Witten was a lot younger in 2014. And Dez was at the apex of his career in 2014. You have nothing comparable to that on the outside. Hence, this is why you're struggling in the passing game. And you said, like, well, we can't run the ball because-- Zeke also said that we can't run the ball because you've got to go hurry up, and, you know, you can't be methodical.

Skip, if you go back to 2014, you go back to 2016, this is what Skip Bayless loved about them-- they had them 10-play, five minute drives. They had them 12-play, five minute drives. But that's what you can't have when you're behind by 17 is five minute drives because you need points quick. But in order for you not to get behind and then make them play your style of football, you turn around, you hand the ball to your best player, and you let him eat.