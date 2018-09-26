- Is this Golden State's last dance?

- I'm going to say, Skip, this is more likely their last year as we know them, than not. KD is the big domino. And the thing is, Skip, with him, after he did what he did when he left OKC by joining the 73 and nine team with a team that already had a two time league MVP, it would not surprise me to see him go join the Lakers and team up with LeBron James.

SKIP: You would love to see that.

- I would love to see that. But it wouldn't surprise me, because as he said before, I'm doing whatever KD wants to do. I'm not living for anybody else. I'm not trying to please anybody else. These are my decisions. He said that was the first time he made a decision based solely on Kevin Durant. OK, I'm good with that. Klay also will be a free agent, Draymond in two years. But Skip, it's just hard for me to believe that they can keep this team together, because the luxury tax bill this year is $43 million. It goes to $90 million, $199 million, $223 million. That's half a billion, that's if you exclude Boogie.

I understand they're getting a new arena.

SKIP: Not this year, next year.

- That's not their salaries. That's the luxury tax is a half a billion. Now you throw the salaries in on top of that. I think is more probable than not, because at the end of the day Klay's going to have to look at this and he's going to have to ask himself an honest question. I don't believe there's anything as far as ring wise that's going to change Klay's legacy. So do I need four rings, because I believe they're going to win it again. So four rings and stay here at, say, $60 million less than I can get at another team, or I have my own team. Draymond's going to have to make that very same decision.

Now Steph and KD, that's an entirely different argument. Because I think more so for Steph, because KD, people are still going to try to diminish what he did. I look at KD, I'm like look, the man was a free agent, he made a decision that was in his best interest. Got no problem with what he did. So those are the questions that they're going to have to ask. I feel probably 85% that this team as we know it right now will not be the team that comes back next year and try to defend the title.