- I should have brought one out here, but just imagine that I have a big red button right here. And I am hitting it. Because it's time to hit the panic button.

- Yeah, Skip Balyess panicked?

- Wow.

- But it is not time to give up all my Dallas Cowboys. It's just time to hit that button, because things need to start changing quickly and dramatically now.

SHANNON SHARPE: Urgency, I hear urgency in your voice.

- I don't have Sean Lee. And you know what happened last year when I didn't have Sean Lee. One in five happened.

JENNY TAFT: True.

SKIP BAYLESS: But I do have Leighton Vander Esch. And as much as I've ridiculed that choice--

SHANNON SHARPE: The Tackling Dutchman.

- The Tackling Dutchman, I think I'm going to need him to tackle some people on Sunday, in Dallas, at Jerry World, against the Detroit Lions. And he actually played very well in the second half. So I'm going to hang in there with him. I obviously don't have my center, Travis Frederick.

I don't have David Irving until next week, the monster in the middle of the defensive line. And I was very disappointed in the defensive pass rush last week. But all that said, before I get to the thrust of my point, I do need to defend my man, Dak Prescott. Because now I'm hearing, I even heard this from our man, Chris Carter, on "First Things First," just as we were about to come onto the air--

SHANNON SHARPE: What did he say?

- --at 9:30 Eastern. He was bashing Dak, saying, just you've got to get the ball out of his hands and into Zeke's hands. But he put it in-- sort of in the perspective of he just can't throw it. Well, just for the record, last year, Dak Prescott, just last year-- and it was a miserable year.

They went 9 and 7 last year. Remember, he didn't have this guy, and that guy, and this guy, and that guy. And just for the record, last year against the Giants, he threw for 332. And then he went up to the Giants and threw for another 268. And at home against the Rams, 252, and against Green Bay, 251, and against Kansas City, 249.

These were all high QBR games. So don't tell me he's not capable of throwing the ball around a little bit. We're dismissing him as if he was Tim Tebow in 2011, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Oh, he a right-handed Tim Tebow, is that what you're saying?

SKIP BAYLESS: No.

- Oh.

SKIP BAYLESS: But speaking of 2011, I need to see some of 2011 in this Cowboy offense. Because I keep saying, they could easily lead the league in rushing as a team if Dak Prescott would be allowed early in the football game, like he was against the New York football Giants--

SKIP BAYLESS: Right.

- --to run the zone read, or read option, whatever you want to refer to it as, because he's really good at it.

SKIP BAYLESS: Yeah.