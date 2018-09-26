- Shannon, what do you make of this?

- He should have been frustrated. He looked as if he was frustrated because it was a ridiculous question, Skip Bayless. And you know it's a ridiculous question.

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't know that. Am I speaking yet, Shannon?

- No, you're not speaking. I don't know why you're speaking now.

- Why are you putting words in my mind before I speak?

SHANNON SHARPE: I just said--

- I don't think it was ridiculous question. Go ahead.

SHANNON SHARPE: It's like he's auditioning to play for the Lakers. Skip, I get it-- it's one of the two or three most prominent franchises in all the NBA. But he-- LeBron James doesn't owe the Lakers anything to play for them. You know, Magic did come over to his house, sit in his driveway for 30 minutes before the hour which he could talk to him. Magic Johnson did do that.

So what is Rob Pelinka gonna do to earn the Lakers loyalty-- fan's loyalty the show that he can do the job that he has. Oh, he doesn't have to. All LeBron--

SKIP BAYLESS: He's gonna go get LeBron. That's what he's gonna do.

- Oh! So to in other words, all he has to do is do his job to earn their loyalty? But LeBron James has to do something else other than his job. The guy's an 11-time All NBA-- 11 consecutive time--

SKIP BAYLESS: Doesn't matter.

- --All NBA.

SKIP BAYLESS: All history starts over. Update your resume, says Shannon Sharpe.

SHANNON SHARPE: This is what I--

SKIP BAYLESS: Do you not tell me that?

- I tell you that every day.

SKIP BAYLESS: Thank you.

- This is what I tell young-- this is what I tell guys coming into the NFL or any sport-- I say you play for three things. And if you play for these things in this order, you probably won't have any problems. I say, you play for your teammates' respect. You play for your coaches' trust. And you play for the fans' appreciation because the guys that see you every day-- the reason why they respect LeBron James, the reason why his teammates respect Tom Brady-- they see how hard he works.

He shows up every day. He is an hour and a half earlier-- early for practice. They see what he does in the training room. They see that-- the-- the intricacies and the details that he puts into his craft a La Tom Brady-- pliability-- where he works in the off-season. And you saw what he did in Tom versus time-- that's what you want-- the coaches-- you want them to trust. You know what? I can lay my head on this pillow. I know that this game plan that we implemented-- that LeBron James, or Tom Brady, or one of these greats are gonna carry it out.

And when you do those things, guess what? The fans appreciate your hard work. When they watch you on that court or they watch you on that field, I appreciate the hard work. I appreciate the diligence because everybody is not respected in their locker room because they see some guys arrive late and leave early. LeBron James is just the opposite of that. So his-- his teammates will respect him.