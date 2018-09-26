- Listen, this is why we've al-- we've seen over the last several years the Patriots defense struggle early on. What's causing, I think, some concerns is that Tom Brady is also struggling a little bit offensively. Now he hasn't been his sharp self-- pun intended. But we know Tom Brady, normally, is right-- is pinpoint accuracy. He's off a little accuracy-- with his accuracy.

And I think that has a lot to do with Edelman not being there because now you got guys-- Chris Hogan is not a slot receiver. Chris Hogan should always be your third or fourth best receiver. Philip Dorsett should always be your fourth or fifth best receiver. But when someone is missing, Skip, you've got to bump them down. And so now they're getting covered by second and third corners.

Well, that's a-- that's a lose-lose. Those guys need to be covered by guys-- you really try to hide them. You hope someone-- a lesser quarterback-- won't be able to get to a third or fourth option. Tom Brady will. And so now when you're doubling Gronk, Edelman gets to work one-on-one. Or if you double both of those guys, now you get Hogan working on their third corner. Now he can start to feast.

That's what's causing the concern. We've seen this defense struggle early on-- give up some points early on last year, give up a bunch of yards, and then they fix it. But Tom Brady was always Tom Brady. Hence, that's why he won the MVP. I believe once they get Edelman back-- he won't be-- he won't be back Sunday, but they'll turn things around. And plus, it's the Dolphins.