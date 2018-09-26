- Shannon Sharpe! You have, as usual, completely swung and missed the point about your man, LeBron James. This is a brave, new world for LeBron James. This isn't Cleveland. This isn't Miami. When LeBron went to Miami, what happened? Was there big history in Miami? No! The history in Miami was just Dwayne Wade history. He had won their one championship. Am I right about that?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yes, yes.

- And as soon as Dwayne Wade blessed LeBron and said, I want my best friend LeBron to come play with me, and we want Chris Bosh to come play with us, Heat Nation was all in, because there's nothing to live up to except to Dwyane Wade, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- He was Wade County, right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Yup.

- This is different. You can't just walk in the door and say, Laker Nation. I'm here. Worship me. I'm LeBron. They're not going to do it.

SHANNON SHARPE: Did he say that?

- A grand-- yes he did. That's basically what he was saying. So the reporter didn't ask the wrong question. She just asked it the wrong way. There was a way to get to that question because it was a really good-- in fact, it was the question that LeBron is facing right here, right now with the Lakers.

The question should have been based on, LeBron, how did you feel about those two murals that got defaced depicting you in the pantheon of Laker greats? Remember that? That wasn't that long ago. Two of them back to back got defaced, because there's a big contingent of Laker Nation. Hard core. They've won 16 championships here in Los Angeles, these Lakers have. That's a lot of championships. That's a lot of history that did not include anything LeBron James.

So if all of a sudden, you paint him into the pantheon with Magic and Shaq and Kobe and Kareem and on and on and on, there's a big element of Laker Nation-- we've had one big representative, Ice Cube, has sat right here and just said, hey, I'm sorry. I'm not in yet till you show me. You got to show me a championship. You got to show me, LeBron-- it starts over right here, right now.