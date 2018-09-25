- So Kawhi said yesterday he's all in with Toronto because he's the North now. He is it, man. Right?

SHANNON SHARPE: Hoping to get Jimmy Butler.

- Well, I say good luck to Kawhi when he the north because he had it made. He was in an organization--

- He didn't want it made anymore.

- --that propped him up, and defended him, and protected him, and he flat out quit on my San Antonio Spurs.

SHANNON SHARPE: If you don't mind me asking, Skip Bayless-- do you think Toronto is going to make him do interviews?

SKIP BAYLESS: I think that was probably the one and only.

SHANNON SHARPE: Exactly. Exactly. So the Spurs affording him that luxury is not unique. All-- all-- especially in basketball-- afford their star players certain privileges that no one else gets. So that's it. You heard Kawhi that one time. You heard the laugh-- you're like, ew. Don't laugh no more. But anyway, he-- he's-- he's not gonna have to do it, Skip. Let him enjoy his time. You guys have had him. And--

SKIP BAYLESS: We thought we had him. And we protected him. And we let him out. And remember what happened in the Conference Finals two years back--

SHANNON SHARPE: Yeah. He hurt his ankle.

- He hurt his ankle in Game One thanks to Zaza Pacheap shot. And we had Golden State down 23 points mid third quarter of Game number One of the Western Conference finals in Oakland. We would have closed that deal. But nope. Pop let him off. He just said, let's not rush him back. Let's just-- that's how San Antonio--

- Pacheap shot nearly broke the man the ankle, Skip. You Saw the man.

- It's the most conservative, protective organization of its athletes in all of sports. And he flat out turns around the next year, which was last year, and quit. He played 90-- I'm sorry-- nine of 82 games.

SHANNON SHARPE: I believe Kawhi would have-- would have stayed-- Tony Parker left. Manu retired. Had he not believed Coach Popovich ordered the Code Red-- he believes Coach Popovich ordered the Code Red. That's what he did.

SKIP BAYLESS: What's the Code Red?

- You know what he did. Did you order the Code--

SKIP BAYLESS: The meeting?

- Yes! He did the job.

SKIP BAYLESS: Put him on the hot seat. Yep.