Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think LeBron’s Lakers are anywhere close to the Golden State Warriors’ talent level
- Central
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Shannon Sharpe memes
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron James' media day comments about the Lakers being far from competing with the Golden State Warriors as well as winning a NBA Championship.
- Like LeBron saying this.
- Yes, because he told the truth. They're not close. There are very few teams that are close. They trot out-- even without Boogie, they trot out four all-stars, all-NBA players. Two MVPs, a defensive player of the year, one of, probably, the top catch-and-shoot three-pointer or catch-and-shoot shooter in all of basketball.
And then you add, arguably, the best center in basketball. Boogie Cousins healthy-- it's hard for me to say there's a better center if you include Joel Embiid. Skip, nobody can do that-- Skip, the guy had a 40-point triple-double as a big guy. You saw the numbers that he was putting up, Skip.
So you add that. Now the four guys.
- Wait a second, he's starting from scratch, that's what LeBron said, right? So he hasn't been there, Boogie-- he's not been there.
- Even if you don't-- you know what, I scratched my previous comment-- no Boogie. They add Shannon Sharpe, they still the favorite in the west because you've got those four all-stars. We've never seen a team assembled like this.
They've got a seven-foot guy that can make any shot on the floor-- he's a 50-40-90 guy, so is Steph Curry,. Klay Thompson once got 37 in a quarter. So they are the favorite. They are the runaway favorite. Like I said, I'm not talking about Boogie. I don't even care about Boogie.
LeBron is starting to look what he's working with. Two second-year guys, a third-year guy on a new team in a new locale. Yes, he's says, I'm not going to measure this year on whether or not winning a championship is success. That's what he said, Skip Bayless. I know what you're trying to infer.
- That's not going to work. I haven't even spoken.
- Don't say a word. I'm tired of you talking.
- What is this about?
- Because I know what you.
- I'm sitting quietly over here minding my own business.
- You ain't minding your own business, because I know what you're going to do. That's him giving up, talking about this is a vacation season. He's saying, I'm not going to be judged and I don't want you to judge us on whether or not we win a championship this year. You notice he said, this year. But, it's coming. Oh, Skip. It's coming-- you know it's coming.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices