- Like LeBron saying this.

- Yes, because he told the truth. They're not close. There are very few teams that are close. They trot out-- even without Boogie, they trot out four all-stars, all-NBA players. Two MVPs, a defensive player of the year, one of, probably, the top catch-and-shoot three-pointer or catch-and-shoot shooter in all of basketball.

And then you add, arguably, the best center in basketball. Boogie Cousins healthy-- it's hard for me to say there's a better center if you include Joel Embiid. Skip, nobody can do that-- Skip, the guy had a 40-point triple-double as a big guy. You saw the numbers that he was putting up, Skip.

So you add that. Now the four guys.

- Wait a second, he's starting from scratch, that's what LeBron said, right? So he hasn't been there, Boogie-- he's not been there.

- Even if you don't-- you know what, I scratched my previous comment-- no Boogie. They add Shannon Sharpe, they still the favorite in the west because you've got those four all-stars. We've never seen a team assembled like this.

They've got a seven-foot guy that can make any shot on the floor-- he's a 50-40-90 guy, so is Steph Curry,. Klay Thompson once got 37 in a quarter. So they are the favorite. They are the runaway favorite. Like I said, I'm not talking about Boogie. I don't even care about Boogie.

LeBron is starting to look what he's working with. Two second-year guys, a third-year guy on a new team in a new locale. Yes, he's says, I'm not going to measure this year on whether or not winning a championship is success. That's what he said, Skip Bayless. I know what you're trying to infer.

- That's not going to work. I haven't even spoken.

- Don't say a word. I'm tired of you talking.

- What is this about?

- Because I know what you.

- I'm sitting quietly over here minding my own business.

- You ain't minding your own business, because I know what you're going to do. That's him giving up, talking about this is a vacation season. He's saying, I'm not going to be judged and I don't want you to judge us on whether or not we win a championship this year. You notice he said, this year. But, it's coming. Oh, Skip. It's coming-- you know it's coming.