Skip Bayless reacts to how Hue Jackson has handled promoting rookie QB Baker Mayfield to starter
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses how Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has handled promoting rookie QB Baker Mayfield to stater and what it means for Cleveland going forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices