- So here's the irony of everything you just said. And it amuses me. You were dead wrong about what happened last week at Lambeau Field, because what happened was, that was not a penalty.

SHANNON SHARPE: You don't think That was a penalty. OK

- That was not a penalty.

SHANNON SHARPE: Right.

- This was absolutely a textbook calling of the new rules. So I'm with you on that.

But I love this new rule. I love the body weight rule. And I don't know why you're going off on that. You said it's dumb and horrible. I think it's the greatest thing that's happened to the NFL because I don't want to see Aaron Rodgers get hurt, or Drew Brees get hurt, or for that matter, Dak Prescott get hurt. And I don't want to see Russell Wilson get hurt.

This is the body weight penalty. And you brought up a Dallas play. Can we see quickly, the Tyrone Crawford?

SHANNON SHARPE: OK.

- Tyrone Crawford in the Dallas game got a 15-yard penalty. And I immediately tweeted good, correct call. He just crushed him. You can't do that. Because it's so defenseless for little Russell Wilson to get almost 300 pounds right on top of you. That's the broken collarbone play.

SHANNON SHARPE: Or a separated shoulder.

- I don't like that. Or a separated shoulder. I don't like it. I don't like what happened yesterday because Clay Matthews-- it's like mind blowing to me that he doesn't get it. That was a body weight call.

SHANNON SHARPE: It was.

- And it's just textbook. It's like, you're going to get a 15-yard penalty. And I don't know what Mike McCarthy was doing on the sidelines. He threw-- he went into a rage on the sideline. And I'm saying, what are you doing? don't you get this? You're smarter than, that by the letter of the new law, that's-- that's a tech-- that's like, yes, that's it. Anybody can call that.