- How do you explain this? Please help me out.

- There is no explanation that I could give you that's going to make you feel better.

- That's not good.

- But Skip, when I played, I had a very simple rule. I respected everyone. I underestimated no one. And just what happens sometimes a team overestimates their ability while underestimating the other teams. They saw what happened in Baltimore. Baltimore beat Buffalo 47-6. They got hammered at home so bad that a guy retired at the half.

So they're reading all these headlines. They're watching them on tape. But I can assure you Mike Zimmer says, look, this is the kind of team that has nothing to lose. They're gonna come in here, and they're gonna play their tails off. Now we need to guard against that. We need to jump on them early.

Six minutes into the game, you're down 17-0. And you got a fight on your hands. And when you get down like this, you take the running game. The Vikings had four rush attempts-- two by Cousins-- Cousins. Now normally, Skip, I come out here, and I say that's my first cousin. Not yesterday. Fifth cousin.

SKIP BAYLESS: You're off that bandwagon?

- He was my fifth cousin. In other words, Jenny, when you have a fifth cousin, you're closer akin to a German Shepherd than you are that individual. Skip, he was terrible. But that's what happens. The defense didn't help either.

They had Josh Allen looking like Jim Kelly. I'm like, when did Jim-- I was like, what-- what-- when did this dude-- he's hurdling people in the middle of the field.

SKIP BAYLESS: He was. He's throwing, he's dealing. I'm like, huh? When did this happen? Every team will have a game like this. If Buffalo wasn't a 17-point underdog, let's just say, Skip, they were a 8-point or 5-point underdog and they lost, I don't think we'd-- because we don't normally see 17-point underdogs, first of all, in the NFL. The last time that happened, Skip, tell people the home the last time there was a 17-point underdog and the team ended up losing?

- I don't know.

SHANNON SHARPE: You do know, Skip!

- Have your researcher tell you.

- Skip, I want you to stop playing.

SKIP BAYLESS: I don't know.

- 23 years ago.

JENNY TAFT: That's a while ago.

- It was the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington team. That was the last time that happened.

SKIP BAYLESS: 23--