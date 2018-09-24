- Yesterday, for me, will be remembered as the Earl Thomas game because my owner, Jerry Jones, failed to close the deal for Earl Thomas that was on a silver platter for all the pre-season to close. And what happened yesterday? If Dallas had had Earl Thomas, they would have won that game yesterday. And I'll tell you why-- because there were two tipped interceptions-- two bad bounce interceptions that Dak Prescott threw where they hit his receiver's hands, and then bounced up in the air.

And guess who was Johnny on that spot? The best ball hawk in pro football-- Earl Thomas just happened to be at the right place at the right time. Isn't he always? Is that not nose for football? And the first one, he just picks it off his shoe string. You know, it's-- it's almost on the ground. He just snatches it. Right? Changed the game.

SHANNON SHARPE: He's a heck of a player.

- Yeah. He's a heck of a player. And then Dallas drives all the way down to the Seattle 19 in the fourth quarter. And unfortunately, Dak Prescott throws tries to throw to somebody named Blake Jarwin-- Blake Jarwin's your tight end. Are you kidding me? He's a undrafted free agent. And the ball pops up in the air. And who's Johnny on the spot? Earl Thomas snatches another one and takes away 7 or 3 points from Dallas at that point.

So there are those two plays. And then there are the two that Dallas gave up-- both safety blunders. Both blown coverages by the safety on the Lockett touchdown, and then the first touchdown-- the safety just doesn't get there. They just lose the receiver both times. Would Earl Thomas have lost that receiver? I think not.