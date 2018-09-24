- Unfortunately, I completely and utterly disagree with--

SHANNON SHARPE: Imagine that.

- --your takeaway. He was, the Patriots aren't in that much trouble. Baloney.

SHANNON SHARPE: They're not.

- They are in huge trouble because I do not believe that Bill Belichick, the genius, can make this defense that much better. And there are times when I'm not sure he really wants to make this defense that much better because it seems like, again and again, he's trying to make it harder and harder on Tom Brady to succeed once he got his wrist slapped by the owner Robert Kraft at the trade deadline last year and was forced to trade the kid that he wanted to be his starting quarterback this year, Jimmy Garoppolo. God bless him. I hope he gets well soon because he looked like he suffered a serious injury yesterday.

SHANNON SHARPE: That is correct.

- But the point is, you told me at the first of the year, this Patriot defense is going to be much better than it was last year. Did you not say that?

SHANNON SHARPE: I did. And they look better.

- It looks worse than last year, if that is possible. So I'm here to warn you. This is not like what happened early in 2014. It was game number four at Kansas City. They got blown out 41 to 14. I wrote a piece on the next week, the next two days later, for ESPN.com saying, baloney, they're in trouble because watch them bounce back.

And remember, we're on to Cincinnati. Cincinnati came to Foxboro and got annihilated. And off to the races went Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl, beating the Legion of Boom. This is not like what happened on opening night a year ago in Foxboro when Alex Smith and Kansas City destroyed New England 42 to 27. It's not like that. This is a shockingly recurring pattern that started with the game in question, the Super Bowl game.