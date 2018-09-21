Eric Dickerson on backlash faced from HOF protests: ‘This is for every player that has ever played’
Video Details
Eric Dickerson joins Skip and Shannon on today's show to talk about the backlash he has faced following his letter detailing a NFL Hall of Fame protest.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices