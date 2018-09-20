Shannon Sharpe on Jimmy Butler not wanting to play with LeBron: ‘Some players can’t handle the pressure’
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- Jimmy Butler
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- NBA
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Shannon Sharpe discusses Jimmy Butler not wanting to come to the Los Angeles Lakers because of Lebron James.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices