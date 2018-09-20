- Your man, LeBron James, could be in some trouble. I'm not sure he really cares anymore because I still think he might just be semi-retired in LA, but it's starting to feel like he's going to be playing for the second best team in Los Angeles and at Staple Center. Because according to ESPN's Wojnarowski, Jimmy Butler prefers to play for the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard prefers to play for the Clippers with Jimmy Butler. Which means, according to Wojnarowski, neither is interested in playing with LeBron James for the Lakers.

I thought one or both. I'm shocked by this. So let's get this all straight again. Kyrie Irving demanded a trade in Cleveland because he just could not take playing with LeBron James any more. And Paul George, we thought from the LA area, nope, didn't matter. He opted not to go to the Lakers and--

SHANNON SHARPE: Wouldn't take an interview.

- And stayed in Oklahoma City of all places-- I love Oklahoma City-- to play with Russell Westbrook.

SHANNON SHARPE: Hm-mm.

- So Kevin Durant didn't want to play with Russ, but Paul George didn't want to play with LeBron and did want to play with Russ. That's fascinating to me. So now, both Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard say no LeBron. And now the team that share Staple Center with the Lakers could have two new stars a year from now and LeBron could have who? I don't know. Who could LeBron have? So he can have LeBron and maybe that will be enough. But man, that would be year 17 for LeBron. Would that be enough? So who remains atop the free agent list? They're all Golden State Warriors.