Shannon Sharpe on Brady, Belichick relationship: ‘Tom Brady is begrudgingly coming to work’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the recent book that talks Tom Brady potentially retiring because he felt head coach Bill Belichick would force him out.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices