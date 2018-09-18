Antonio Brown reportedly missed practice — Shannon Sharpe thinks it is not a good look for Mike Tomlin
Shannon Sharpe talks Antonio Brown. Find out why Shannon thinks Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is in a tough spot right now after his star WR reportedly missed practice.
