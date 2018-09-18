Shannon Sharpe on Hall of Famers protesting HOF ceremony: ‘It’s sad that it’s come to this’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses how some Hall of Famers plan on protesting the induction ceremony in Canton and what it means to him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices