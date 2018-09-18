Shannon Sharpe on Seahawks’ Monday night football performance: ‘I can’t see them winning 8 games’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the Seattle Seahawks most recent football performance and why this means trouble for the team going forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices