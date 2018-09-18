Skip Bayless on Clay Matthews roughing the passer penalty: It was a ‘texbook, clean, easy’ tackle
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses if the roughing the passer penalty called on Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was the correct decision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices