Skip Bayless on Patriots’ defensive performance against Jags: ‘It looked as bad as the Super Bowl’
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the New England Patriots defensive performance in their Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices