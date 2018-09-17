Shannon Sharpe on Eli Manning’s offensive struggles: ‘He has taken too many hits over the years’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the New York Giants recent offensive struggles following their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
