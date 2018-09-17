Skip Bayless on Dak’s performance against the Giants: ‘I love this man’s football backbone’
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses how the Dallas Cowboys were able to defeat the New York Giants in their week 2 match up.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices