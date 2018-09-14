Skip Bayless on AP breaking Emmitt Smith’s rushing record: It’s going to be ‘impossible’
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains why Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson will not break Emmitt Smith's rushing record.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices