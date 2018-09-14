Shannon Sharpe on Cowboys defense facing OBJ: ‘They’re about to get cooked’
Shannon Sharpe explains why New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is going to have a big game against the Dallas Cowboys defense come Sunday night.
