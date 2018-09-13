Skip Bayless on Lebron James blocking Javale McGee on Instagram: ‘He is king petty’
Video Details
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss if Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James is petty for blocking Javale McGee on Instagram.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices