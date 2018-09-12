Colin Cowherd doesn’t see Texas and Michigan as ‘football schools’ — Joel Klatt pushes back
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins today's show to talk with Colin Cowherd about Texas and Michigan's commitment on he football field.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices