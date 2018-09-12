Joel Klatt on Kyler Murray’s Heisman chances: ‘He has a couple of things working against him’
Video Details
Joel Klatt joins today's show to discuss why Oklahoma Sooners QB Kyler Murray won't win the Heisman and who his biggest competition is.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices